241 election related complaints so far - Police

The Police Headquarters has received 241 complaints in connection with election law violations at the forthcoming Local Government election, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

168 complaints election-related complaints and 73 complaints regarding election law violations, the Police Headquarters said.

Seven complaints have been received during the past 24 hours from Peradeniya, Embilipitiya, Nittambuwa, Serunuwara, Kalutara North, Meepe and Beruwala Police stations, it is reported.

197 suspects have been arrested from December 09, 2017 up to-to-date and it included 21 candidates who are due to contest at the upcoming Local Government elections, according to Police HQ.