Principal admits Uva CM made her kneel at his feet



The female principal of a Tamil girls’ school in Badulla, who was allegedly summoned to the Uva Province Chief Minister’s house and made to kneel at his feet, has finally broken her silence about the ordeal.

Addressing a gathering on January 9 in Bandarawela, JVP Uva Provincial Council member Samantha Vidyaratne had claimed that Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake had summoned the principal of Tamil Girls’ Maha Vidyalaya, Badulla to his residence and made her kneel on the floor because she had refused to enroll a student recommended by him.

However, the Chief Minister had rejected the allegation while the matter had also caused a heated debate during the session of the Uva Provincial Council on January 12.

Meanwhile the female principal in question, speaking to the media, had denied that such an incident had occurred.

UNP Badulla District MP Vadivel Suresh today visited the Tamil Girls’ Maha Vidyalaya in order to meet the principal. During this visit, the female principal broke into tears and admitted that the CM had infact made her kneel.

She stated that the reason last Friday she had denied to the media that it happened was due to the pressure exerted by the Chief Minister and the Secretary to the Provincial Education Ministry.

UNP Badulla District MP Chaminda Wijesiri, talking to reporters, demanded that Chamara Sampath Dannayake be removed from the post of Chief Minister and be investigated.