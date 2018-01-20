Maximum period for court cases will be limited to three years  PM

Maximum period for court cases will be limited to three years  PM

January 20, 2018   10:56 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that the current legal system within Sri Lanka is undergoing radical change to enable the justice system to become more efficient and prevent the delay of justice. 

He further stated that a maximum period of three years will be granted for the completion of any trial disallowing legal personnel from manipulating the system.  

The Premier expressed these sentiments at an event in Homagama yesterday (19). 

