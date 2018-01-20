Most potent attack on CB occurred from within the govt  Bandula

January 20, 2018   11:20 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

MP Bandula Gunawardena stated that the government launched the most potent attack on the Central Bank (CB) through the Bond scandal, making the large scale fraud unlike any assault seen following the terrorist attack on the Central Bank by the LTTE.  

He further stated that Sri Lanka will not be able to recover the loss incurred through the Bond scam in the near future, unlike when the country recuperated from the damages incurred during the LTTE attack.  

In his closing remarks MP Gunawardena also stated that the appointment of Ravi Karunanayake as the Finance Minister was not legally acceptable at the time and that the selection should be probed. 

