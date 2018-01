Two persons were apprehended in Modara and Slave Island for the possession of heroin.

One person was arrested following a tip-off received by the Modara Police station.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested with 5.2 grams of heroin.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old suspect was arrested with 2.4 grams of heroin in Slave Island.

The suspects will be produced before Maligakanda and Fort Magistrate today.