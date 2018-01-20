Parts of an LTTE submarine found in Mullivaikal

January 20, 2018   01:05 pm

By Manushi Silva

Parts of a submarine believed to be of LTTE were found in Mullivaikal in Mullaitivu, by the Security forces today (20).

Investigations have been launched into the discovery with the assistance of Navy, Ada Derana Correspondent reported.

Security forces believe that the submarine had been manufactured by the LTTE during the latter part of war; however it was not likely to have been used.

Mullivaikal was among the areas where the LTTE fought its final battle before eventually losing to Sri Lanka Army in May 2009.

