Rs.65 billion allocated for the Nearest School - Best School campaign

Education Ministry has allocated an amount of Rs. 2, 700 million to implement school development projects under the ‘Nearest School – Best School’ program during the first two weeks of this year.

The ‘Nearest School – Best School’ program was initiated in May 2016 and started 13, 100 school development projects in which 7, 296 projects have been completed by the end of the year. It is reported that 190 projects have been completed during the month of December itself.



Under this program, infrastructure development, new building constructions, and rehabilitation works are carried out in 282 national schools and 9,063 schools belong to provincial councils.

The ministry has allocated Rs. 65 billion to carry out this program during the period of 2016 – 2020 and development works worth Rs 2. Billion has been carried out at the end of last year, ministry sources revealed.