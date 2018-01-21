Clear skies across the island  Met Dept

-

Except for a few showers that may occur in the Eastern province, mainly fair weather will prevail over the island. Colder nights and mornings can expect in the Northern part of the Island.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40 kmph) can be expected in the North-western and Western coastal areas.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa. Mainly fair weather will prevail in other sea areas.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Ambalangoda via Colombo will be fairly rough at times as wind speed increase up to 50 kmph.

- Department of Meteorology