Mathews flown home due to injury; Chandimal to take over as ODI captain

January 21, 2018   09:02 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Interim Captain for the Sri Lanka ODI team Dinesh Chandimal stated that he will captain the Sri Lankan side for the remainder of the tri-nation series as Angelo Mathews was flown back to Sri Lanka after sustaining an injury. 

As injury woes continue for Mathews Sri Lanka will revert back to Chandimal hoping that he will be able to marshal the ailing cricket team to reach the final of the tri-nation series. 

Chandimal made this statement following Sri Lanka’s five wicket win over Zimbabwe today (21).  

