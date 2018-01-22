Kataragama shooting incident :58 arrested persons released on bail

The 58 arrested persons arrested during the Kataragama incident were taken before Tissamaharama Magistrate who released them on bail.

58 persons including 13 women were arrested yesterday (21) as police fired tear gas to disperse violent protesters in Kataragama.

Police officials from Kataragama gunned down a motorcyclist that refused an order to stop for inspection upon suspicious activity.

Following the incident a large mob attacked the police in retaliation of the incident.

Police media spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara stated that the Policeman responsible for the death of the motorcyclist has been arrested.

The incident occurred last night (20), when residents close to the scene of the shooting were vocally displeased with the shooting hurling stones towards the direction of the Police.

As the situation intensified the Police deployed tear gas to disperse the mob diffusing the situation.

The Police Officer arrested over the shooting incident in Kataragama last night (20), has been remanded till January 30, by the Kataragama Magistrate’s Court.