Parliament to receive Bond Commission and PRECIFAC reports tomorrow

The reports of the Bond Commission and the Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe into serious acts of fraud and corruption will be presented to the parliament tomorrow (23) said Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Committees Thilanga Sumathipala.

A special party leaders’ meeting was held today (22) at the parliamentary complex regarding the decisions on further action on the recommendations of the Bond Commission report.

The meeting headed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya commenced at 9.30 am today, it is reported.

The reports of the Bond Commission and the Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe into serious acts of fraud and corruption have been handed over to the Speaker’s Office, on January 17.

The Speaker’s Office said that 26 copies (English) of the Bond Commission report and a summarized report and 34 copies (Sinhala) of the PRECIFAC report were handed over by a legal officer of the Presidential Secretariat to the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.