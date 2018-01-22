Parents protest against Uva Chief Minister

A group of parents staged a protest march today (22) against the incident in which the Principal of the Tamil Girls’ Maha Vidyalaya,Badulla was allegedly made to kneel down by the Uva Chief Minister.

The march began in front of the school and proceeded towards Badulla town, Ada Derana correspondent reported.

A letter was handed over to the Governor by the protestors.

Meanwhile the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) says that a series of island-wide protests will be organized if the Uva Chief Minister is not arrested for threatening and humiliating the female principal.

General Secretary of CTU Joseph Stalin said the first protest will be held in Anuradhapura today.