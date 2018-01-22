G. L. Peiris challenges Ranil Wickremesinghe

Former parliamentarian G. L. Peiris challenged Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to assure that Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake’s name will not be included in UNP’S nomination list that will be presented for the General Elections.

He made this statement at a Sri Lanka Podujana Permuna (SLPP) media briefing held in Colombo today (22).

“The Commission report reveals that Ravi should be charged for providing false evidence with intention. However, the PM is ready to keep him as the Deputy Leader of UNP amidst these serious charges levied against him. Is this the policy of UNP?” He questioned.

“Ranil Wickremesinghe would not step down Ravi from his Deputy leadership nor would take any action against him fearing that Ravi would set out his secrets” G.L. alleged.