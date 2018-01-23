-

The Government of Thailand says that it is expecting to assist for the development of Sri Lanka’s agriculture sector through many new programmes.

This was revealed to the President by Thai Ambassador to Sri Lanka Ms Chulamanee Chartsuwan when she met with President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence on Sunday (21), the PMD said.

The Thai Ambassador further said that this cooperation will be implemented in the future with introduction of programmes on using modern technology for the agricultural sector including introduction of the Post-Harvest Technology and getting water through artificial rainfall.

The Ambassador also noted that especially this assistance will be provided to Sri Lanka under the guidance of the King of Thailand, symbolizing the friendly relationship established with the Government of Thailand, by President MaithripalaSirisena.

The President visited to Thailand in November, 2015 on an invitation extended by the Thai Government to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Later, President Sirisena made a four-day official visit to Thailand to attend the Asia Dialogue Cooperation Summit and one month later the President again visited Thailand to pay his last respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

In recognition of this profound friendliness, the present King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn has made arrangements to expand the projects started by the late King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej up to Sri Lanka.

-PMD