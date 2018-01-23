Over 100 cops transferred due to LG polls

More than a hundred police officers who are relatives of candidates contesting the upcoming Local Government Election have been transferred, Police Headquarters said.

A statement said that 105 police officers and three police security assistants have been ordered transferred on a temporary basis, based on the instructions received by the Elections Commission.

The Police Headquarters said that the police officers in question were transferred owing to the fact that they are serving in the very same police divisions in which their relatives are contesting for Local Government bodies.

Therefore they have been transferred to different police divisions with the approval of the Elections Commission.