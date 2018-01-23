No increase in import taxes on food items - Finance Ministry

-

The Ministry of Finance and Media has rejected news reports published in certain media alleging that the gazette notification issued by Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera on January 18, 2018 had raised the taxes on essential food items.

The Ministry said that the relevant gazette notification only extends the period of implementation of the special commodity Levy imposed on certain types of spices including Maldives fish, dried chilies and some spices.

The Ministry explained that as per legal provisions of the Special Commodity Levy Act No 48 of 2007, such taxes should be imposed on a particular item by specifying the period for which the tax is payable in a gazette notification.

The gazette notification No. 2054/40 dated 18th January has instructed to continue same tax rates imposed by the gazette notification No 2028/44 dated July 19, 2017.

Accordingly, the relevant gazette will not increase the tax on goods and the people will be able to purchase the items at the prevailing price for the next six months.

Source: Govt. Information Department