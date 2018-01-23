Bond Commission and PRECIFAC reports tabled in Parliament

The reports of the Bond Commission and the Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate into serious acts of fraud and corruption have been presented in Parliament, a short while ago.

A special party leaders’ meeting was held yesterday (22) at the parliamentary complex to decide on further action on the recommendations of the Bond Commission report.

The two reports, which were handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena on December 30, 2017 and January 2, 2018 respectively, were sent to the Speaker’s Office on January 17.

The Speaker’s Office said that 26 copies (English) of the Bond Commission report and a summarized report and 34 copies (Sinhala) of the PRECIFAC report were handed over by a legal officer of the Presidential Secretariat to the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.