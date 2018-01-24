Engine drivers to enter trade union action if issues not addressed

Locomotive Engine Drivers’ Union says that they will enter a strike action with effect from today evening (24) if their issues are not addressed by the authorities.

Its Secretary Indika Dodamgoda said that there are a number of demands to be addressed including the extension of time period of employees recruited on contract basis.

However, no official announcement has been made regarding this move.

Meanwhile, several train services, mainly the office train and two express trains, have been cancelled due to the trade union action.

Accordingly, train services from Chilaw to Colombo, Mount Lavinia to Kankesanthurai and the train from Colombo to Batticaloa have been cancelled.