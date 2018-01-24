Northern Province Chief Minister C.V.Wigneswaran has turned down the request made by Minister Rishad Bathiudeen asking for 1000 acres of land for the rehabilitation of Muslims in Mullaitivu district.

In his letter addressed to the Northern CM, Minister Bathiudeen had stated that the Muslims who lived in Mullaitivu district abandoned their lands due to the terrorist activities carried out by LTTE.

The Minister pointed out 780 such families have been identified, and 1000 acres of land in Mullaitivu district is needed for those families and for the new generation that emerged.

Further, the Minister through his letter pointed out the former residents of Mullaitivu District who lost their lands during the time of war had resettled in Puttalam and other areas temporarily.

However, the Chief Minister of the Northern Province has denied the request without any reasoning.

The Northern CM had not at least sent a letter of response to Minister Bathiudeen , states the Northern Province CM office.