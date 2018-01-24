Wigneswaran turns down Bathiudeens request

Wigneswaran turns down Bathiudeens request

January 24, 2018   12:49 pm

By Manushi Silva

Ad

Northern Province Chief Minister C.V.Wigneswaran has turned down the request made by Minister Rishad Bathiudeen asking for 1000 acres of land for the rehabilitation of Muslims in Mullaitivu district. 

In his letter addressed to the Northern CM, Minister Bathiudeen had stated that the Muslims who lived in Mullaitivu district abandoned their lands due to the terrorist activities carried out by LTTE.

The Minister pointed out 780 such families have been identified, and 1000 acres of land in Mullaitivu district is needed for those families and for the new generation that emerged.

Further, the Minister through his letter pointed out the former residents of Mullaitivu District who lost their lands during the time of war had resettled in Puttalam and other areas temporarily.

However, the Chief Minister of the Northern Province has denied the request without any reasoning.

The Northern CM had not at least sent a letter of response to Minister Bathiudeen , states the Northern Province CM office.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories