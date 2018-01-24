2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy handed over to President

-

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday, and was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House in Colombo, today (24).

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy is scheduled to visit more than 54 countries around the globe, giving an opportunity to see the trophy in person for the football fans and it is significant that Sri Lanka has been chosen as the first ​destination in its world tour, the PMD said.

​This is also the first time in the history a FIFA World Cup Trophy arrived in the country.

According to the International Football Federation, the trophy will be taken only to Pakistan and Maldives in South Asia including Sri Lanka.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy will be kept at the BMICH today (24) for public view.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is to be held in Russia in June.

Sri Lanka’s official football team, ​Minister of Sports, Dayasiri Jayasekara, President of the Football Federation of Sri Lanka, Anura De Silva and members of the Football Federation of Sri Lanka and ​Christian Karembeu of the 1998 World Cup winning football team of France participated in this event.​ ​

-PMD