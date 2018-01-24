Court orders issued against anti-SAITM protest tomorrow

The Police Spokesman says that the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court and the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court have issued stay orders preventing anti-SAITM protesters from marching into Colombo tomorrow (24).

The Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) had planned a protest march over the SIATM issue with a large number of students expected to reach Colombo, possibly causing severe traffic congestion in the city.

Police had requested stay orders from the two courts preventing the protest march from entering Colombo.