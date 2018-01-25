Tense situation at Uva PC following clash; several injured

-

A tense situation has been reported within the Uva Provincial Council premises following a clash between two groups, Ada Derana reporter said.

He said that three persons were injured in the incident and have been rushed to the Badulla Hospital.

The incident had occurred as provincial council members arrived at the council this morning to attend the annual general meeting.

A certain group of supporters gathered near the entrance, at the corridor for vehicles, had assaulted the provincial council members arriving for the session and also attacked their vehicles.

Three councilors including two UNP members have been wounded in the attack and have been admitted to the Badulla Hospital.