Tense situation at Uva PC following clash; several injured

Tense situation at Uva PC following clash; several injured

January 25, 2018   11:24 am

-
Ad

A tense situation has been reported within the Uva Provincial Council premises following a clash between two groups, Ada Derana reporter said.

He said that three persons were injured in the incident and have been rushed to the Badulla Hospital. 

The incident had occurred as provincial council members arrived at the council this morning to attend the annual general meeting.   

A certain group of supporters gathered near the entrance, at the corridor for vehicles, had assaulted the provincial council members arriving for the session and also attacked their vehicles. 

Three councilors including two UNP members have been wounded in the attack and have been admitted to the Badulla Hospital.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories