Two arrested with 288 polling cards in Mullaitivu

Police today said that two suspects in possession of 288 polling cards, for the 2018 Local Authorities Election, have been arrested at a residence in Pudukuduirippu, Mullaitivu.

The polling cards were discovered inside the house located at Theravil, based on information received by Pudukuduirippu Police.

The homeowner and a postman have been arrested in connection with the discovery, police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

Pudukuduirippu Police are conducting further investigations.