Anura Kumara makes written request from Speaker

January 27, 2018   11:48 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Leader of the JVP MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that he has made a request from the Speaker of Parliament to convene a party leaders meeting to finalize a date to conduct the debate on the reports of the Bond commission and the commission appointed to investigate serious acts of fraud. 

MP Dissanayake shed light on the above during a political rally of the JVP in Awissawella earlier today (27). 

The leader of the JVP stated that he made a written request from the Speaker as the President stressed the poignancy of conducting the debate before the Local Government polls earlier this week.  

