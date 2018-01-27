Anura Kumara makes written request from Speaker

Leader of the JVP MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that he has made a request from the Speaker of Parliament to convene a party leaders meeting to finalize a date to conduct the debate on the reports of the Bond commission and the commission appointed to investigate serious acts of fraud.

MP Dissanayake shed light on the above during a political rally of the JVP in Awissawella earlier today (27).

The leader of the JVP stated that he made a written request from the Speaker as the President stressed the poignancy of conducting the debate before the Local Government polls earlier this week.