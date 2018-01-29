Special party leaders meeting to be held tomorrow

January 29, 2018   01:15 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

The Speakers’ Office announced today, that a special party leaders meeting will be called on Tuesday (30), to decide upon a date on which Parliament will be convened to debate on the Bond scandal.

The communiqué issued by the Speakers’ office read that the Speaker will address growing concerns of many politicians who have requested that Parliament be convened prior to the Local Government election. 

It was also stated that the decision of the Speaker will be made during the meeting that will be held at 12.00 noon tomorrow. 

