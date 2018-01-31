Commemorative currency note to mark the 70th Independence Day  CB

-

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka issued a circulation standard commemorative currency note in the denomination of Rupees 1000 to mark the 70th Independence Celebration in the country on 04.02.2018. This is the 4th commemorative note that was issued, by the Central Bank.

The size, predominant color and the security features of this commemorative currency note are same as in the current circulating Rs. 1000 note in 11th currency note series except the following changes only.

On the front of the note:

Celebrating Diversity logo is appearing at the lower left corner of the note replacing the butterfly in the current circulating Rs. 1000 currency note in 11th currency note series;

(i) Images of a Temple, Mosque, Tamil Kovil and a Church are appearing at the center of the note replacing the image of Ramboda Tunnel in the current circulating Rs. 1000 currency note in 11th currency note series;

(iii)Prefix of the note appears as S70 replacing the prefix S.

On the back of the note: the same images remain as in the current circulating Rs. 1000 note in 11th currency note series.

A quantity of 5 million currency notes will be issued and the serial numbers of the notes will be from S70/1 000001 – S70/5 1000000. The date on the note is 2018.02.04.

The currency note will be legal tender in Sri Lanka for the payment of any amount and will be a liability of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka whilst in circulation.

The currency note was officially presented to the Hon. Minister of Finance, Mr. Mangala Samaraweera by Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on 30.01.2018.

The commemorative currency note will be issued to circulation through Licensed Commercial Banks, commencing from 06.02.2018. At the same time, a limited number of notes with early serial numbers, in an attractive folder will be sold at a price of Rs. 1,300 each at the Economic History Museum, at No. 54, Chatham Street, Colombo 1, and Central Bank Regional Offices at Anuradhapura, Matara, Matale, Trincomalee, and Kilinochchi.

– Central Bank of Sri Lanka