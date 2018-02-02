Bellanwila Wimalarathana Thera injured and hospitalised

Prof. Ven. Bellanwila Wimalarathana Thera has reportedly been injured and hospitalised following an accident while he was preparing to feed a tusker within the premises of the Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya this morning (2).

The Chief Incumbent of the Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya has been admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital and is currently receiving treatment in its intensive care unit (ICU), Ada Derana reporter said.

According to reports, the Thera had taken a fall and was injured while attempting to feed the tusker ‘Miyan Kumara’ at the temple premises this morning, a ritual which he is said carry out almost every morning.

A spokesman for the hospital said that the prominent Buddhist monk had sustained injuries to his ribs and is receiving treatment at the ICU.