Court bars transfer of Perpetual Treasuries properties

Court bars transfer of Perpetual Treasuries properties

February 2, 2018   05:44 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

The Colombo Fort Magistrate has issued an interim order preventing movable and immovable properties of Perpetual Treasuries Limited from being transferred to a third party.

Meanwhile a court order has also been issued to submit the revenue details of the controversial primary dealer, for the earning from bond transactions from February 2015.  

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today named former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, his son-in-law Arjun Aloysius and former Perpetual Treasuries CEO Kasun Palisena as suspects in the CID’s investigation into the bond scam case. 

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today filed its first ‘B Report’ in court over the investigation into the controversial issuance of treasury bonds and cited the aforementioned names as suspects.  

The Magistrate also ordered former CBSL Governor Arjuna Mahendran to appear before the CID and give a statement in connection to the investigation, before February 15.  

Ada Derana reporter said that Additional Solicitor General YasanthaKodagoda, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, presented the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the Central Bank bond scam to the court and presented facts for a lengthy period. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories