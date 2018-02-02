Court bars transfer of Perpetual Treasuries properties

The Colombo Fort Magistrate has issued an interim order preventing movable and immovable properties of Perpetual Treasuries Limited from being transferred to a third party.

Meanwhile a court order has also been issued to submit the revenue details of the controversial primary dealer, for the earning from bond transactions from February 2015.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today named former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, his son-in-law Arjun Aloysius and former Perpetual Treasuries CEO Kasun Palisena as suspects in the CID’s investigation into the bond scam case.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today filed its first ‘B Report’ in court over the investigation into the controversial issuance of treasury bonds and cited the aforementioned names as suspects.

The Magistrate also ordered former CBSL Governor Arjuna Mahendran to appear before the CID and give a statement in connection to the investigation, before February 15.

Ada Derana reporter said that Additional Solicitor General YasanthaKodagoda, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, presented the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the Central Bank bond scam to the court and presented facts for a lengthy period.