Gazette to set up Commission on SriLankan, Mihin and SriLankan Catering issued

The Gazette notification on Presidential Commission to probe activities of Mihin Lanka and Sri Lankan Airlines and SriLankan Catering (Pvt.) Limited has been issued today (03).

President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (02) signed the gazette notification to institute a five-member Presidential Commission to inquire into allegations of fraud that taken place in SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering (Pvt.) Limited and the Mihin Lanka Airlines from January 1, 2006 to January 31, 2018.

Retired Supreme Court Judge Anil Gunarathne, Appeal Court Judge Gamini Rohan Amarasekara, retired High Court Judge Piyasena Ranasinghe, former Deputy Auditor General Mallawaarachchige Don Anthony Harold and Director General of the Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standards Monitoring Board Wasantha Jayaseeli Kapugama have been appointed as members of the commission, according to the President’s Media Division.

Meanwhile, the Department Of Government Printing had received the gazette notification pertaining to set up the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate corruption and fraud that have allegedly taken place at SriLankan Airlines and Mihin Lanka and SriLankan Catering (Pvt.) Limited, announced the Government Printer.

The gazette notification could be issued this morning Government Printer added.