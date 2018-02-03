TISL positive about RTI Act

It has been learnt that the Right To Information (RTI) Act is being implemented in a positive manner throughout the country, said Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL).

The public should pay due interest to get the maximum use of RTI Act, said Sankitha Gunarathne, Manager of Right To Information (RTI).

She made this stsement during a media briefing held in Colombo.

The Right to Information draft bill was presented to Parliament by Minister of Parliamentary Reforms and Mass Media Gayantha Karunathilaka on March 24, 2016 Ada Derana reporter said.

The bill received positive responses from all nine provinces to go ahead.

In terms of Article 153 (g) of the Constitution the Right to Information Bill was submitted to Provincial Councils for views which has been responded positively, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya informed the Parliament.

The Cabinet Approval for the draft bill was granted on 2nd December 2015 and it was sent for discussion at the provincial level. Right to Information Bill provides for the specific grounds on which access may be denied, the establishment of the right to Information Commission, setting out the procedures for obtaining information and for matters connected.



The introduction of the Right to Information Act was a key pledge in the 100-day work programme of the government.