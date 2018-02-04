World Leaders congratulate as Sri Lanka celebrates seven decades of Independence

- NEWS.LK

As Sri Lanka proudly celebrates 70 years of Independence, many world leaders have sent their greetings to President Maithripala Sirisena.

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II has written to President Maithripala Sirisena:

“It gives me great pleasure to send to Your Excellency my congratulations on the occasion of the celebration of by Sri Lanka of the seventieth anniversary of Independence. The relationship between our two countries has continued to grow, and it is my hope that the connections between our people continue to flourish in the years to come.

“Although I am unable to be with you as you mark this historic moment, I am very pleased that The Earl and Countess of Wessex are able to represent me and to join you in celebrating all that the people of Sri Lanka have achieved in the past 70 years.

“I send my best wishes to the people of Sri Lanka on this occasion”

President Donald Trump of the United States has written a congratulatory message to President Sirisena on the occasion of Sri Lanka’s celebration of 70 years of Independence.

In his message, President Trump writes:

“I am pleased to offer you and the people of Sri Lanka my sincere congratulations as you commemorate the 70thanniversary of your nation’s independence on February 4.

Thanks in part to your leadership, Sri Lanka has embarked on a path toward reconciliation, accountability, justice and transparency. Achievement of these aims will help foster peace and prosperity for current and future generations of Sri Lankans…”

President Trump has also mentioned that this year marks 70 years of bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the United States, as his was one of the first countries to recognize Sri Lanka’s independence in 1948.

President of Russia, His Excellency Vladimir Putin writing from the Kremlin, Moscow, congratulates President Sirisena ‘on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the proclamation of the Independence’.

“Relations between Russia and Sri Lanka have a really friendly character which was confirmed by the results of your visit in Moscow last year. I am sure that joint efforts we will ensure the further development of the constructive bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and in the interests of strengthening of regional stability and security”, writes President Putin extends his wishes of ‘good health and every success to President Maithripala Sirisena and peace and prosperity to all citizens of Sri Lanka’.

President of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Xi Jinping, writing to the Sri Lankan President of Sri Lanka, expresses his warm congratulations to the President, government and the people as the country celebrates 70 years of Independence.

“I attach great importance to the development of China Sri Lanka relations and would like to work together with you to push forward the greater development of China – Sri Lanka strategic Cooperative Partnership featuring mutual support and ever-lasting friendship and better serve both countries and peoples” writes the Chinese President further.

Emperor Akihito of Japan has sent his best wishes to Sri Lanka’s Independence celebrations. The Emporor writes “On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for Your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Your country”.

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sent his good wishes on behalf of the Turkish Nation. “I am pleased to see that out cooperation has been strengthened through the friendly bonds between our People as well as our mutual contacts, have improved gaining momentum in the recent years. It is my belief that our relations will grow in all fields of mutual interest.”

