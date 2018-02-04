Udayanga Weerathunga being questioned at Dubai Airport

February 4, 2018   09:38 am

By Manushi Silva

Former Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga,  is being questioned at Dubai Airport while in transit to United States of America, according to his family sources.

Meanwhile, The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on January 19 issued an order preventing several properties belonging to Weeratunga, from being transferred or sold to any other party. 

The Police Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) filed a case against Weeratunga accusing him of committing financial fraud during the purchase of several MiG Aircrafts from Ukraine for the Sri Lanka Air Force in 2009. 

An international warrant was also issued in October last year of the arrest of the former diplomat.

