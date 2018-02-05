Special party leaders meeting to be held today

February 5, 2018   09:36 am

By Manushi Silva

A special party leaders meeting is scheduled to be held today (05) evening.

The meeting headed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya will be held in view of the special Parliament sitting to debate the Bond Commission and PRECIFAC reports tomorrow (06). 

It is planned to hold the debate on tomorrow (06) and the final decision on the party leaders’ meeting will be announced as to whether the number of the debate will be increased.

The time allocated for each party at the debate will also be discussed at the party leaders’ meeting.

