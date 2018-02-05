Special party leaders meeting to be held today

A special party leaders meeting is scheduled to be held today (05) evening.

The meeting headed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya will be held in view of the special Parliament sitting to debate the Bond Commission and PRECIFAC reports tomorrow (06).

It is planned to hold the debate on tomorrow (06) and the final decision on the party leaders’ meeting will be announced as to whether the number of the debate will be increased.

The debate will be held tomorrow and a final decision on the extension of the debate for a further number of days will be arrived at during the party leaders meeting today.

The time allocated for each party at the debate will also be discussed at the party leaders’ meeting.