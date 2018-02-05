Help me to penalize wrongdoers ; President requests public

Help me to penalize wrongdoers ; President requests public

February 5, 2018   01:31 pm

By Manushi Silva

Ad

President Maithripala Sirisena requests public to use their vote to strengthen his policy to abolish corruption, waste and to penalize corrupters.

The President made this sentiment addressing a gathering in Manampitiya,Polonnaruwa. 

Meanwhile, the President said the Presidential Commission to inquire into allegations of large scale frauds and malpractices in SriLankan Airlines and Mihin Lanka is proceeding successfully and those who are responsible for frauds will be revealed to the country shortly and they will be prosecuted.

President Sirisena made this statement while addressing a public meeting held in Thambala, Polonnaruwa, yesterday (4).

Further, President Sirisena emphasized the need for a system based on the unity of the people to develop this country rather than a society of divided communities.

Everybody should gather without any differences in race, religion, party or colour, said the President.

Later, the President joined a meeting held in 317 Thalapatha, Polonnaruwa.

The President mentioned the need of an impartial service towards the country, irrespective of political ideologies and said he would take such steps to mobilize people for that purpose.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories