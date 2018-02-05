Help me to penalize wrongdoers ; President requests public

President Maithripala Sirisena requests public to use their vote to strengthen his policy to abolish corruption, waste and to penalize corrupters.

The President made this sentiment addressing a gathering in Manampitiya,Polonnaruwa.

Meanwhile, the President said the Presidential Commission to inquire into allegations of large scale frauds and malpractices in SriLankan Airlines and Mihin Lanka is proceeding successfully and those who are responsible for frauds will be revealed to the country shortly and they will be prosecuted.

President Sirisena made this statement while addressing a public meeting held in Thambala, Polonnaruwa, yesterday (4).

Further, President Sirisena emphasized the need for a system based on the unity of the people to develop this country rather than a society of divided communities.

Everybody should gather without any differences in race, religion, party or colour, said the President.

Later, the President joined a meeting held in 317 Thalapatha, Polonnaruwa.

The President mentioned the need of an impartial service towards the country, irrespective of political ideologies and said he would take such steps to mobilize people for that purpose.