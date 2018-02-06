A UNP President will be elected in 2019  Akila

February 6, 2018   12:27 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says that the Provincial Council elections will also be held within several months after the upcoming Local Authorities Election.

Addressing an UNP election rally in Giribawa, he said that after that a President of the United National Party will be elected by the end of 2019. 

The Education Minister said that a rapid development will be launched afterwards. However, he pointed out that the UNP currently does not have a President of its own.  

