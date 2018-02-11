First result of 2018 LG Election out

The first official result of the 2018 Local Government Election has been released by the Elections Commission, a short while ago.

Accordingly the result of the Manthai East Pradeshiya Sabha in the Mullaitivu District has been released.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has received the highest number of votes with 1836. The United National Party (UNP) is second with 1505 cotes while the Sri Lanka Freedom party is third with 523 votes.

Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) has received 192 votes, Tamil United Liberations Front (TULF) – 122 and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 46.

The result gives ITAK a total of 6 members, 4 for the UNP, 2 for the SLFP and a single member elected from the EPDP.

The total number of valid votes is 4827 out of the 4336 total polled.