Ambalangoda UC goes to Podujana Peramuna

The results of the Ambalangoda Urban Council in the Galle District have been released by the Elections Commission.

The results see the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) receive the highest number of votes with 6698.

The United National Party (UNP) is second with 4260 votes while the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) obtained 1796 votes.

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has received 1062 votes and the United National Freedom Front has polled 344 votes.

This gives the SLPP a total of 10 members elected, 6 members for the UNP, 3 for the UPFA and 2 for the JVP.

The number of total valid votes is 14,160 out of the total 14,498 polled. 338 votes have been rejected.