Celebrate triumph at LG polls peacefully - Former President

February 11, 2018   08:51 am

By Manushi Silva

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that he acknowledges everyone who pledged their support at the 2018 Local Government election.

Issuing a special statement the Former President requested his supporters to celebrate their victory over the Local Government election without causing hindrance to opposition parties.

Rajapaksa also congratulated everyone who contested under Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

His message posted on his official page reads;

“The people of Sri Lanka have risen as one and have spoken.
This Election victory is a clear indication to the government that Sri Lankans are fed up with inaction and want to rebuild Sri Lanka.
While celebrating this victory let’s remember to do so peacefully.
Thank you!”

