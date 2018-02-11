Police security deployed for polls to continue duties today

February 11, 2018   09:18 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated that the Police security details deployed for the Local Government election will continue today (11), to ensure that no situations of violence arise. 

More than 65,000 Police officers were stationed in 42 electorates yesterday (10) in close proximity to counting stations to ensure that election activities are not hindered.  Additionally 5900 Civil Security Officers were also deployed with 4000 STF operatives.  

