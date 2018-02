The UNP secured a majority of votes for the Galle Municipal Council securing 14 seats with 22270 votes, narrowly beating out the SLPP.

The detailed results are provided below.

Anuradhapura: Anuradhapura MC

UNP – 22270 (14)

SLPP – 20096 (13)

UPFA – 5532 (3)

JVP – 5177 (3)