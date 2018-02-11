LG Polls: Results of LG bodies of Colombo district released

The results of number of Local Government bodies in Colombo District were released by the Elections Commission.

The results are as follows;

Colombo,Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte MC:

SLPP-22068(18)

UNP-17990(12)

UPFA-7676(5)

JVP-4885(3)

Colombo,Kolonawa UC:

UNP-15271(11)

SLPP-8486(5)

UPFA-4781(3)

JVP-1806(1)

Colombo,Kaduwela MC:

SLPP-71016(26)

UNP-31429(11)

UPFA-15549(5)

JVP-15071(5)

Colombo,Kesbewa UC:

SLPP- 58774(20)

UNP- 25361(8)

JVP- 11852(4)

UPFA- 8844(3)