LG Polls: Results of LG bodies of Colombo district released
February 11, 2018 02:05 pm
The results of number of Local Government bodies in Colombo District were released by the Elections Commission.
The results are as follows;
Colombo,Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte MC:
SLPP-22068(18)
UNP-17990(12)
UPFA-7676(5)
JVP-4885(3)
Colombo,Kolonawa UC:
UNP-15271(11)
SLPP-8486(5)
UPFA-4781(3)
JVP-1806(1)
Colombo,Kaduwela MC:
SLPP-71016(26)
UNP-31429(11)
UPFA-15549(5)
JVP-15071(5)
Colombo,Kesbewa UC:
SLPP- 58774(20)
UNP- 25361(8)
JVP- 11852(4)
UPFA- 8844(3)