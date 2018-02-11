LG Polls: Results of LG bodies of Colombo district released

February 11, 2018   02:05 pm

By Manushi Silva

The results of number of Local Government bodies in Colombo District were released by the Elections Commission.

The results are as follows;

Colombo,Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte MC:
SLPP-22068(18)
UNP-17990(12)
UPFA-7676(5)
JVP-4885(3)

Colombo,Kolonawa UC: 
UNP-15271(11)
SLPP-8486(5)
UPFA-4781(3)
JVP-1806(1)

Colombo,Kaduwela MC: 
SLPP-71016(26)
UNP-31429(11)
 UPFA-15549(5)
JVP-15071(5)

Colombo,Kesbewa UC: 
SLPP- 58774(20)
UNP- 25361(8)
JVP- 11852(4)
UPFA- 8844(3)

