Gota arrives in the country

Former defense secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, arrived in the country this morning (12).

Rajapaksa who was in United States of America for several weeks, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in flight number EK -650 at 8.10 am according Ada Derana Airport correspondent.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa he claimed to have no intention of entering active politics.

“I have not yet decided on entering politics” he said while answering questions raised by journalists at the Airport.

However, he said that the public have shown their urge for a reinstatement of Mahinda Rajapaksa government.

“The public were deceived by certain parties while carrying out rumors about Mahinda Rajapaksa. However the public were wise enough to understand deception after three years and they have answered the government with their power of suffrage.” Gotabhaya said.

