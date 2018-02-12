SLPP wins 231 LG bodies, UNP comes second with 34

February 12, 2018   12:14 pm

By Manushi Silva

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna led by former Minister Prof.G. L. Peiris and backed by Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa contesting under Pohottuwa symbol succeeded in winning a majority at the 2018 local government elections that went to poll on February 10.

Out of the results released, the SLPP has claimed victories at 231 Local Government bodies.

The United National Party (UNP) led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe comes in a distant second with control of 34 local government institutions.
 
The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) led by President Maithripala Sirisena has managed to secure only 7 LG bodies. 

The results are as follows;


SLPP - 231
UNP - 34
SLFP - 7
UPFA - 2
CWC -5
ITAK - 43
EPDP - 2
SLMC - 4
Independent Group - 4
TMVP - 1
National Alliance - 1
National Peoples’ party - 1
ACMC - 1
National Congres - 2
TULF - 1
Eksath Lanka Maha saba Party - 1

