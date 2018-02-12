Travel ban on Namal temporarily lifted

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court temporarily lifted the travel ban imposed on Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa today (12).

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Judge Lanka Jayaratne granted permission upon consideration of a request put forward by Namal Rajapaka to attend the Commonwealth parliamentary conference and two youth conferences in Nepal and Russia.

Accordingly, Rajapaksa was allowed to be away from February 24 to May 18.

The travel ban was imposed following his arrest for allegedly obtaining Rs. 70 million from the Indian firm Krrish Group for the alleged promotion campaign of football.