A special discussion was held this evening between President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe and Ministers of the United National Party (UNP), to discuss the future actions to be taken with regard to the SLFP-UNP unity government.

The meeting took place at the President’s official residence in Colombo, Ada Derana reporter said.

UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa stated that during the talks it was decided that a committee will be appointed to discuss and make recommendations with regard to continuing with the present national government.

The minister said that the said committee will be represented by both sides – from the SLFP led by the President and the UNP led by PM Wickremesinghe.

A group of UNP Backbench MPs have proposed internal changes to the United National Party (UNP) and to form a single-party government, a move which could see an abrupt end to the incumbent unity government of the UNP and SLFP.

The UNP junior MPs held a discussion with party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe at Temple Trees in Colombo this morning (13).

Speaking to reporters gathered outside after the meeting ended, MP Mayantha Dissanayake said that they proposed several internal changes in the party and also proposed that the UNP form a single-party government.

He stated that a majority of the backbenchers called for changes in the wake of the party’s defeat at the local government election.