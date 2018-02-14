Dissolve parliament immediately and hold polls - Johnston

February 14, 2018   11:31 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Former Minister Johnston Fernando says that the Parliament should be dissolved immediately and a General Election held as soon as possible. 

Speaking to reporters in Colombo, he said that the people have rejected the incumbent government.

Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne says that the government will carry out the changes expected by the people, within the next 2 years. 

Meanwhile JVP MP Nalinda Jayatissa says that no matter which parties join together and strengthen the government the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna will not support such moves. 

