Cabinet meets for crucial talks after LG polls

The decisive meeting of Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers which is likely to decide on the future course of action of the SLFP-UNP national government is currently underway at the Presidential Secretariat.

All the ministers representing the Cabinet have reportedly participated in the meeting which commenced at 10.30am this morning in the presence of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe.

It is the first Cabinet Meeting being held after the conclusion of the 2018 Local Government Election, in which the both ruling parties suffered defeats at the hands of the newly-formed Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) backed by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

In the aftermath of the result, a certain section of the UNP have been calling for the forming of a single-party government comprised of only the UNP and thereby bringing an end to the unity government while another section from the SLFP have called for the resignation of Wickremesinghe.

An agreement had been reached during last night’s meeting between the President, PM and UNP ministers that a committee will be appointed to decide on the future of the national government.