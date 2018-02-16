President Maithripala Sirisena would consult the Attorney General and legal experts on moves to remove Prime Minister under the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, Joint Opposition (JO) MP Kumara Welgama said.

Welgama made this statement while addressing media, after the discussion held with President Maithripala Sirisena at his official residence today (16).

“We agreed to extend our support to the government only if they leave UNP .However, we refused to accept ministerial portfolios although the President requested us to do so” the MP added.

Party leaders from the Joint Opposition held a special discussion with President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official residence, earlier today.

Joint Opposition (JO) leaders said after meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena they will support a United Peoples’ Freedom Alliance (UPFA) government.

Accordingly, a committee was appointed to discuss on the further political proceedings to form a UPFA government under the coordination of JO parliamentarian Dinesh Gunawardena and UPFA Minister Susil Premajayantha.