Arrest warrant against Jaliya re-issued

The Colombo Fort Magistrate today re- issued a warrant to arrest former Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States Jaliya Wickramasuriya for failing to appear before Court.

Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne issued this order as the suspect failed to appear before the courts when the case was taken up for hearing today (15).

The Magistrate also issued notices against his wife and a cousin sister who were the sureties when he was granted bail.

Jaliya Wickramasuriya, who is under investigation for allegedly misusing state funds, was permitted to travel abroad by the Fort Magistrate’s Court on July 10.

Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne lifted the travel ban following a request made by a Counsel who appeared on behalf of Wickramasuriya. The Counsel has apprised the Court that his client requires to travel to the US, Ada Derana reporter said.

Wickramasuriya was earlier arrested by the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) at the Katunayake airport on November 17 when he was preparing to travel overseas.

He has been charged with allegedly accepting a commission of US$ 332,000 following a contract awarded to refurbish the Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington DC while serving as the Ambassador to the US, under the previous government.