International community worried about reform in Sri Lanka - EU ambassador

The international community is worried about the reform agenda in Sri Lanka, the ambassador to the European Union has said.

“The reform agenda: that’s the big worry that the international community has got,” Ambassador Tung-Lai Margue said in an interview yesterday.

“We understand that it has always been a shaky coalition, and obviously recent actions have shown that a lot of people are not happy.”

The Ambassador also said he did not believe that the widespread support of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party in the south of Sri Lanka was a rejection of platforms like reconciliation and anti-corruption.

“I don’t think it was the reforms as such, but the non-result yet on their daily lives,” he said.

